Fernley girls basketball team proving to be one of state’s best

By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 5:09 PM PST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s a basketball team in Lyon County wthat feels disrespected.

While 18-2 overall on the season, and undefeated in the 3A Northern East Division, members of the Fernley girls basketball team say a handful of fans around the state count them out.

But after a 48-47 win over Reno High - a power in the larger 5A class, perhaps this Vaqueros team has the horses to make people believers.

“It meant a lot,” junior guard Jasmyne Torres said of her team’s win over Reno. “Everyone was counting us out. It was fun to come out here and show them.”

The win over the Huskies further solidified a belief in Fernley’s locker room. The team’s goals are lofty.

“State, zone, regional. We want to take back what those teams before us started,” Torres said.

The last Fernley team to make a state championship was the 2020 squad - a heartbreaking 54-42 loss to Truckee. The NIAA record book indicates the school 40 minutes east of Reno has never seen one of its girls teams win state.

Could 2023 be the year? Head Coach Ralph Dunn hopes so.

“They’re a good group of girls,” Dunn said of his team. “They love playing basketball. It’s kind of easy to coach them because that’s what they want to do.”

Dunn is at the helm after serving as an assistant coach.

The girls grew up playing on the same teams so there’s chemistry. They can run and gun, but also execute their half court sets.

Switching up defenses keeps the opposition guessing.

In two months, hoops fans around the state will know if Fernley had enough to win the 3A.

