Nevada holds on to defeat Air Force 64-59

RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - Nevada women’s basketball held off a late comeback by Air Force and defeated the Falcons 64-59 on Saturday at Lawlor Events Center.

Junior guard Victoria Davis led Nevada with 11 points while sophomore guard Audrey Roden scored 10 points to go with a season-high six rebounds.

Graduate student Megan Ormiston added 10 points and junior guard Alyssa Jimenez pulled down nine rebounds, her fifth game this season with at least nine boards.

Nevada opened the first quarter on a 7-0 scoring run and kept its lead through the first 10 minutes.

Following a basket by Roden, Air Force drilled a 3-pointer and made another jump shot to take the advantage with seven minutes to play in the first half.

Junior guard Gabby Rones ended a two-minute scoring drought with a bucket, answering the bell once again in the second quarter with a 3-pointer that allowed Nevada to move ahead 26-24 going into the locker room.

The Pack kept its lead for the entirety of the third quarter, with a layup by Ormiston and a jumper by Roden extending Nevada’s lead to nine points to start the final period.

Air Force chipped away at Nevada’s lead with a basket and a pair of free throws, but Jimenez came up with a steal after converting a layup that resulted in a Davis bucket with three minutes to play.

Not looking to go away quietly, Air Force forced a Nevada turnover following a free throw that resulted in a layup with 28 seconds to play.

The Falcons came up with another steal that made it a one possession game seven seconds later, but Nevada converted a pair of free throws to hold on and move to 2-1 in conference play. Nevada goes back on the road on Wednesday to take on New Mexico in Albuquerque at 6 p.m. PT.

Postgame Notes

Nevada remained unbeaten when holding its opponents to under 60 points this season.

The Pack has won two of its first three Mountain West games for the second consecutive season.

Nevada picked up its 20th win over Air Force in the NCAA era.

Junior guard Victoria Davis led Nevada with 11 points, the third time in her last four games where she has scored in double digits.

Sophomore guard Audrey Roden pulled down a season-best six rebounds to go with 10 points.

Junior guard Alyssa Jimenez picked up her fifth game this season where she has grabbed at least nine rebounds.

Graduate student Megan Ormiston collected her third game in a row scoring in double digits.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.