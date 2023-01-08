How recent storms impact local ski resort

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. (KOLO) - Recent storms have impacted the region, helping local ski resorts add to their snow pack. Over at Palisades Tahoe, the recent storms through our region have created great conditions for the season.

“Currently we have 255 inches as our snow pack base, and thats over 160% higher than our snow pack from last year at this time,” said Maddy Condon, Public Relations Coordinator at Palisades Tahoe.

“Storms themselves are really great to get our snow pack going for this year, however, I will say they definitely can effect operations when we constantly have to defreeze a lift, dig it out and make sure its spinning properly and all the safety protocols are followed,” she said.

This season, winter sports lovers can head out to enjoy the resorts new lifts and runs up, and can download the Palisades Tahoe app to stay updated with any operation changes due to weather.

“We have a grooming team, we have lift maintenance, so we’re constantly making sure that our lifts are running safely and the conditions are smooth; if theres too much snow with possible experiences for avalanches then we have ski patrol out doing avalanche mitigation,” said Condon.

Condon says its still too early to tell how long the season will last, as the weather is ever-changing.

To check Palisades Tahoe resort’s latest weather conditions, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.