Federal courts warn about email and phone scams

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Federal courts in Nevada and other states warn people about fake emails and phone calls from people posing as court representatives threatening to send them to jail or fine them.

The communications threaten prosecution for failing to pay a bond or for failing to appear for a subpoena, court hearing or jury service.

“In the calls and emails, recipients may be pressured to provide confidential data, potentially leading to identity theft and fraud,” a statement from U.S. District Court in Nevada said. “The recipients may be pressured to provide some sort of immediate payment to the caller.”

U.S. District Courts do not require people to provide sensitive information or payment over the phone or by email, the court said.

