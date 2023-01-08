Davidson scores 15 as Wolf Pack knocks off San Jose State 67-40

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nick Davidson scored 15 points off of the bench to help lead Nevada past San Jose State 67-40 on Saturday.

Davidson added nine rebounds for the Wolf Pack (14-3, 4-0 Mountain West). Jarod Lucas was 4 of 13 shooting, including 2 for 7 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the line to add 12 points. Kenan Blackshear recorded 11 points and finished 5 of 11 from the field. The Wolf Pack extended their winning streak to six games.

Omari Moore led the Spartans (11-6, 2-2) in scoring, finishing with 10 points. San Jose State also got seven points and two steals from Garrett Anderson.

Nevada took the lead with 5:38 left in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 32-15 at halftime, with Davidson racking up eight points. Nevada outscored San Jose State in the second half by 10 points, with Blackshear scoring a team-high eight points in the final half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

NEVADA (14-3)

Coleman 0-2 0-0 0, Williams 3-8 1-2 9, Baker 4-9 0-1 8, Blackshear 5-11 0-1 11, Lucas 4-13 2-3 12, Davidson 6-12 1-1 15, Foster 2-2 0-0 4, Pettigrew 2-3 1-1 5, Powell 1-5 0-0 3, Flannigan 0-0 0-0 0, Wigington 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-65 5-9 67.

SAN JOSE ST. (11-6)

T.Anderson 2-6 0-0 6, Tolbert 1-3 0-0 3, Diallo 0-4 3-4 3, Cardenas 0-3 0-0 0, Moore 4-8 1-2 10, G.Anderson 3-8 0-0 7, Vaihola 3-4 0-0 6, Gorener 1-6 0-0 3, Torbor 1-1 0-4 2, D’Augusta 0-0 0-0 0, King 0-1 0-0 0, Perry 0-1 0-0 0, Simeth 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-45 4-10 40.

Halftime_Nevada 32-15. 3-Point Goals_Nevada 8-25 (Davidson 2-5, Williams 2-5, Lucas 2-7, Blackshear 1-2, Powell 1-3, Baker 0-1, Coleman 0-1, Pettigrew 0-1), San Jose St. 6-24 (T.Anderson 2-6, Tolbert 1-2, G.Anderson 1-3, Moore 1-4, Gorener 1-6, Perry 0-1, Cardenas 0-2). Rebounds_Nevada 38 (Williams 10), San Jose St. 27 (Diallo 8). Assists_Nevada 12 (Williams 4), San Jose St. 10 (Cardenas 3). Total Fouls_Nevada 14, San Jose St. 15. A_2,871 (5,000).

