Reno Police Department releases videos of downtown shooting

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A man armed with a stolen AR-15 and shotgun fired 17 shots in downtown Reno from the AR-15 Dec. 22 before being shot and wounded by authorities, the Reno Police Department said.

Police released footage Thursday from body cameras, a security camera and a witness that showed what happened at Wingfield Park.

The Reno Police Department arrested Emanuel Sergio Flores-Saldana, 22, on charges of burglary while possessing a gun and two counts of gun theft. The guns were stolen hours earlier in a commercial burglary, police said.

The Sparks Police Department, which is handling the investigation of the shooting, is pursuing charges that include three counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, obstructing police with a deadly weapon, shooting into an occupied dwelling and illegally possessing a firearm.

No information was available on the status of Flores-Saldana.

Courthouse security video shows a man walking around Wingfield Park. A witness recorded the incident from several stories up and caught the sounds of shots.

Authorities converged on the suspect as he walked near the south end of the footbridge over the Truckee River into Wingfield Park. Bailiffs from a nearby court arrived before police and bailiffs fired at the man, who went down on an embankment between an upper path and a lower path. Police did not say if any shots from the bailiffs struck the man.

Flores-Saldana refused officers’ orders to show his hands, and when an officer tried to handcuff him he got up and ran. Both police and bailiffs fired at Flores-Saldana before he went down again.

