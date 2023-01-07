Reno Police Department releases videos of downtown shooting

A screenshot of body camera footage sowing Emanuel Sergio Flores-Saldana being shot in...
A screenshot of body camera footage sowing Emanuel Sergio Flores-Saldana being shot in Wingfield Park on Dec. 22.(Reno Police Department)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM PST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A man armed with a stolen AR-15 and shotgun fired 17 shots in downtown Reno from the AR-15 Dec. 22 before being shot and wounded by authorities, the Reno Police Department said.

Police released footage Thursday from body cameras, a security camera and a witness that showed what happened at Wingfield Park.

The Reno Police Department arrested Emanuel Sergio Flores-Saldana, 22, on charges of burglary while possessing a gun and two counts of gun theft. The guns were stolen hours earlier in a commercial burglary, police said.

The Sparks Police Department, which is handling the investigation of the shooting, is pursuing charges that include three counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, obstructing police with a deadly weapon, shooting into an occupied dwelling and illegally possessing a firearm.

No information was available on the status of Flores-Saldana.

Courthouse security video shows a man walking around Wingfield Park. A witness recorded the incident from several stories up and caught the sounds of shots.

Authorities converged on the suspect as he walked near the south end of the footbridge over the Truckee River into Wingfield Park. Bailiffs from a nearby court arrived before police and bailiffs fired at the man, who went down on an embankment between an upper path and a lower path. Police did not say if any shots from the bailiffs struck the man.

Flores-Saldana refused officers’ orders to show his hands, and when an officer tried to handcuff him he got up and ran. Both police and bailiffs fired at Flores-Saldana before he went down again.

Emanuel Sergio Flores-Saldana
Emanuel Sergio Flores-Saldana(Reno Police Department)

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Related Content

The officer involved shooting happened around 7:00 a.m. Thursday
Officer involved shooting hospitalizes 1

Most Read

Producer Jeremy Renner arrives at the U.S. premiere of "The Founder" at the Cinerama Dome at...
Police: Renner was run over by his snowcat
Crews work to reopen U.S. 395 in the Topaz Ranch area after a debris flow.
I-80 reopens with controls; around 23K still without power
Bobby Joe Irelan
Sparks robbery suspect identified as California man
Tyler Stokes, left, and Kale Krigbaum
Reno police arrest 2 in downtown robbery, attempted murder case
Mother of student accused of assaulting DMS student speaks out
Mother of student accused of assaulting Dilworth Middle School teacher speaks out

Latest News

Saturday Web Weather
Saturday Web Weather
Front page of Health Link website
Subsidies for health insurance easier to obtain; here’s why
Nevada to distribute opioid settlement funds
Nevada to distribute opioid settlement funds
City of South Lake Tahoe logo
City of South Lake Tahoe sets up sandbag locations for residents