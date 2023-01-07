Nevada governor seeks to boost propane delivery by suspending time restriction

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Gov. Joe Lombardo has suspended the number of hours liquid propane gas delivery drivers can drive each day to increase the supply during winter.

Lombardo issued an emergency declaration Friday temporarily suspending motor carrier regulations for propane delivery drivers. Harsh winter weather delayed delivery of propane.

“Given ongoing severe weather conditions, it is critical that Nevadans have access to adequate propane supplies,” the governor’s office said in a statement.

