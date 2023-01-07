Nevada to distribute opioid settlement funds

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada will receive tens of millions after settling with Walmart and American Drug Stores. The state claimed the companies failed to properly regulate prescription drugs. The total opioid settlement amount rings in at 33.7 million dollars.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford made the annoucement at the end of 2022 but where will all this money go?

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services says these dollars are going right back into the community.

“Our job is to make sure when we’re pushing dollars out that it’s helping our communities and our families,” said Dawn Yohey, a clinical program planner for the DHHS.

There are several groups in place, including the Advisory Committee for a Resilient Nevada, who give recommendations to the state and tell them how these dollars should be spent.

“Providing behavioral health treatment, implementing recovery communities across Nevada,” Yohey said as she listed a few of their recommendations.

Yohey says the most important part is tailoring this money to fit specific needs.

“There is definitely going to be a local touch to these dollars,” she said.

“Our local community members, they know exactly where they need the funds.”

The largest payment comes from a multi-state settlement with Walmart, 32.2 million dollars.

“It is a large number of dollars but we have to remember that those dollars are over an extended period of time,” Yohey said and it’s important to create local programs that are sustainable.

While the state is still determining exactly how the money will be distributed, Yohey said they hope dollars will be out the door and into the community this year.

“If you are seeing something in your community that you’re like, this is a problem, this is an issue and it has to do with opioids, please reach out to us,” Yohey said.

