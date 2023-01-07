City of South Lake Tahoe sets up sandbag locations for residents

City of South Lake Tahoe logo
City of South Lake Tahoe logo(South Lake Tahoe)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:46 PM PST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The City of South Lake Tahoe is setting a number of locations for residents to pick up sandbags in preparation for anticipated flooding from the coming storm.

Those locations are as follows:

  • Fire Station 3 2101 Lake Tahoe Blvd, Behind the Station. Shovels and bags provided; shovels are limited, so you are encouraged to bring your own.
  • Search & Rescue Building,1834 Santa Fe Rd

The City of South Lake Tahoe says that if the storm front turns warm, it could mean two to two-and-a half inches of rain, and flooding on par with that seen in 2017.

