City of South Lake Tahoe sets up sandbag locations for residents

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The City of South Lake Tahoe is setting a number of locations for residents to pick up sandbags in preparation for anticipated flooding from the coming storm.

Those locations are as follows:

Fire Station 3 2101 Lake Tahoe Blvd, Behind the Station. Shovels and bags provided; shovels are limited, so you are encouraged to bring your own.

Search & Rescue Building,1834 Santa Fe Rd

The City of South Lake Tahoe says that if the storm front turns warm, it could mean two to two-and-a half inches of rain, and flooding on par with that seen in 2017.

