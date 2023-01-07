California faces more rain, storms, and potential floods

A bicyclist rides near mud and debris on a closed road near Fort Point in San Francisco,...
A bicyclist rides near mud and debris on a closed road near Fort Point in San Francisco, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. California weather calmed Friday but the lull was expected to be brief as more Pacific storms lined up to blast into the state, where successive powerful weather systems have knocked out power to thousands, battered the coastline, flooded streets, toppled trees and caused at least six deaths. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)(Jeff Chiu | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 12:24 PM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California braced for more stormy weather with rain expected to sweep across the northern part of the state on Saturday, raising the potential for road flooding, rising rivers and mudslides.

Rain was forecast for the Bay Area Saturday with a brief dry period on Sunday and heavier storms due to arrive Monday. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for a large swath of Northern and Central California with 6 to 12 inches (15 to 30 centimeters) of rain expected through Wednesday in the Sacramento-area foothills.

In the Los Angeles area, light rain was forecast for the weekend with stormy conditions expected to return Monday with the potential for up to 8 inches (20 centimeters) of rain in the foothills.

The wet weather comes after days of rain in California from Pacific storms. A series of recent weather systems have knocked out power to thousands, flooded streets, battered the coastline and caused at least six deaths.

The storms won’t be enough to officially end California’s ongoing drought but they have helped.

