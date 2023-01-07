3 hurt as SUV hit small plane after Clark County highway landing

The Nevada State Police provided these photos of an emergency landing on U.S. 95 near Mount Charleston in Clark County.
The Nevada State Police provided these photos of an emergency landing on U.S. 95 near Mount Charleston in Clark County.(Nevada State Police)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 2:46 PM PST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A small plane clipped an SUV as it made an emergency landing Saturday on a highway north of Las Vegas, sending three people to a hospital as a precaution.

Nevada State Police said the two-seater plane was having mechanical issues and had to land on U.S. 95. The agency posted photographs on Twitter showing the SUV’s windshield after it shattered from hitting the plane’s wing as the aircraft was sitting on the left shoulder of the highway.

Authorities said the injures were not life-threatening.

One southbound lane remained open as authorities conducted their investigation. Authorities have not released any other details.

