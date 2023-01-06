Worker dies after being crushed by falling pallet at FedEx facility, officials say

Officials in North Dakota say a man has died at a FedEx facility. (Source: KVLY)
By Bobby Falat and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 1:21 PM PST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVLY/Gray News) - Officials say a man has died at a FedEx facility in North Dakota.

According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, a fatality inspection has been started at a FedEx freight facility in the West Fargo area.

KVLY reports the incident happened on Wednesday at a facility located at 2500 Third Ave. NW.

Officials said a 29-year-old man was attempting to recoup shifted inventory on a pallet inside a trailer. He was trying to move the pallet so that a forklift could move it, but it tipped over and crushed him.

OSHA reports its investigation remains ongoing.

Officials have not immediately identified the man who died.

Copyright 2023 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Producer Jeremy Renner arrives at the U.S. premiere of "The Founder" at the Cinerama Dome at...
Police: Renner was run over by his snowcat
Crews work to reopen U.S. 395 in the Topaz Ranch area after a debris flow.
I-80 reopens with controls; around 23K still without power
Bobby Joe Irelan
Sparks robbery suspect identified as California man
Tyler Stokes, left, and Kale Krigbaum
Reno police arrest 2 in downtown robbery, attempted murder case
Mother of student accused of assaulting DMS student speaks out
Mother of student accused of assaulting Dilworth Middle School teacher speaks out

Latest News

Newport News police responded to a shooting at Richneck Elementary School on Friday.
Teacher injured in shooting at Virginia elementary school
What started as a political novelty has devolved into a Republican party feud and deepening...
McCarthy makes big gains for speaker, but he’s still short
Bryan Kohberger made a court appearance Thursday in Moscow, Idaho.
The white sedan: How police found suspect in Idaho slayings
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) celebrates after a defensive stop against the Miami...
Bills’ Hamlin breathing on his own, joins team via video
The Russian-declared truce in the nearly 11-month war was due to begin Friday.
Kremlin-ordered truce is uncertain amid mutual mistrust