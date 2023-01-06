Washoe County opens collection sites for fallen branches, trees

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:45 PM PST
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful, Washoe County, and Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue have collaborated to open collection sites for fallen tree limbs and trees from the recent storm.

Those locations are as follows:

  • Bartley Ranch Regional Park: 6000 Bartley Ranch Rd, Reno
  • Reno Sports Complex: 2975 N. Virginia Street, Reno
  • Shadow Mt. Sports Complex: 3300 Sparks Blvd, Sparks

The following Truckee Meadows Fire Station locations will be open for drop-off January 6 and 7, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and on January 8 from 9 a.m. to noon.

  • Truckee Meadows Fire Station – Lemmon Valley: 130 Nectar Street
  • Truckee Meadows Fire Station 30 (Bowers) — 3905 Old Hwy 395, Washoe Valley
  • Truckee Meadows Fire Protect District Headquarters — 3663 Barron Way, Reno – The entrance and exit will be one-way, with limbs dropped off in the south parking lot facing the street.

Limbs should not be more than six inches in diameter. The recycling sites are open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. until Jan. 10.

Christmas trees can also be brought to these sites.

A donation of $5 is requested by Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful to help them with their cleanup projects.

