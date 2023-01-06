Washoe County issues emergency declaration ahead of storm

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno and Washoe County have each issued an emergency declaration ahead of another round of winter storms.

The county and city made the decision due to the base of snow and water already settled in the region from the previous storm.

They say the new snow and rain will increase the likelihood of flooding in our area.

The NWS has forecasted a storm arriving Sunday, with another coming Monday into Tuesday. A possible break could come Wednesday and Thursday before another storm arrives later on.

