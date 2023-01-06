Washoe County issues emergency declaration ahead of storm

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 3:44 PM PST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno and Washoe County have each issued an emergency declaration ahead of another round of winter storms.

The county and city made the decision due to the base of snow and water already settled in the region from the previous storm.

They say the new snow and rain will increase the likelihood of flooding in our area.

The NWS has forecasted a storm arriving Sunday, with another coming Monday into Tuesday. A possible break could come Wednesday and Thursday before another storm arrives later on.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Producer Jeremy Renner arrives at the U.S. premiere of "The Founder" at the Cinerama Dome at...
Police: Renner was run over by his snowcat
Crews work to reopen U.S. 395 in the Topaz Ranch area after a debris flow.
I-80 reopens with controls; around 23K still without power
Bobby Joe Irelan
Sparks robbery suspect identified as California man
Tyler Stokes, left, and Kale Krigbaum
Reno police arrest 2 in downtown robbery, attempted murder case
Mother of student accused of assaulting DMS student speaks out
Mother of student accused of assaulting Dilworth Middle School teacher speaks out

Latest News

Storey County creates sand pile locations for residents ahead of storm
In this April 26, 2016, file photo, Michele Fiore participates in a Republican debate in...
Ex-lawmaker’s final vote questioned after move from Vegas
Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office warns of fraudulent phone calls
Nevada residents hit with scam phone calls
A file image of a sandbag. (WCTV)
Lyon County sets up sandbag locations for residents