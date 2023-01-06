Storey County creates sand pile locations for residents ahead of storm

STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Storey County is urging residents to prepare for inclement weather this weekend, as a second round of storms is expected.

They have created self-service sand piles for residents to prepare, located in the following areas:

Fire Station 74 in Lockwood

Fire Station 72 in the Virginia City Highlands

The Mark Twain Community Center in Mark Twain

At the end of Toll Road opposite of the Icehouse in Virginia City

Sandbags are provided but residents are asked to bring their own shovel.

If needed, an evacuation center for Lockwood area residents is prepared at the Senior Center on Peri Ranch Road.

Residents are asked to prepare by having food, water, batteries, flashlights and an alternative heating source on hand in case of a power outage.

