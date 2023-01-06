Sports Caravan, 1/5

By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 12:04 AM PST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The holiday season continues! Instead of waiting another week to drop the first episode of the basketball Sports Caravan, Mike and Kurt are bringing it to you just after the new year.

Thursday’s slate featured seven games from the Northern 5A ranks.

While some students are still enjoying their winter break, the athletes are hard at work as league play gets underway.

Enjoy the best of what we saw on a hectic Thursday night in Reno and Sparks!

Check back in with us next Friday, January 13 for a very special edition of the Sports Caravan at 11:15 pm!

