Nevada residents hit with scam phone calls

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 2:04 PM PST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Residents from a number of states, including Nevada, have received a number of scam phone calls and emails demanding money or other sensitive information to avoid arrest.

People have reported getting the phone calls and emails threatening them with prosecution for failing to pay a bond or failing to appear for a subpoena, hearing, or jury service.

Victims may be pressured to give up confidential data, potentially leading to identity theft and fraud.

The U.S. District Court says they do not request such information or money over the phone, and that the calls do not come from them.

