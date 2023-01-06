Nevada to receive $400,000 for water projects

Low lake level pumping station at Lake Mead. New funding has been allocated for water projects, mostly for southern Nevada (Courtesy Southern Nevada Water Authority/Twitter)(Southern Nevada Water Authority/Twitter)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:10 AM PST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - The state of Nevada will receive nearly $400,000 from the infrastructure Law for small-scale water efficiency projects across the state.

The projects will increase access to water resources for people across the state.

The funding will go to the Moapa Valley Water District, the Southern Nevada Water Authority, the Truckee-Carson Irrigation District, and the Virgin Valley Water District.

“At a time when we are experiencing one of the worst droughts on record, it is critical that we invest in water conservation and improving infrastructure,” said Nevada Senator Jacky Rosen. “With this funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that I helped write and pass, communities across Nevada will more efficiently monitor water levels and take action to improve water efficiency and resiliency.”

Here is the full breakdown of funding:

  • Moapa Valley Water District in Clark County: $100,000
  • Southern Nevada Water Authority in Las Vegas: $95,000
  • Truckee-Carson Irrigation District in Fallon: $100,000
  • Virgin Valley Water District in Clark County: $100,000

