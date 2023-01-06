Nevada Division of Emergency shares tips to prepare for storms

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -We aren’t out of the woods just yet, more storms are heading our way, and people are encouraged to prepare now.

The Nevada Division of Emergency Management has important tips before the storm rolls in.

To avoid gas leaks, make sure you have cleared any snow and debris from the top of propane tanks, gauges, fittings, & gas meters. Flooding is a major concern, so get sandbags to fight the flood.

Check your stock of batteries and flashlights and have a supply of blankets.

If the power goes out in your home, the emergency division says to avoid candles as your source of light. This can eliminate the risk of emergency crews needing to respond to a fire on top of flooding situations that could happen.

Jon Bakkedahl, Deputy Administrator shared what people should have to be ready,

“We’re going to have a lot of rain, so to those in a low-lying area, get your sandbags now don’t try to be the last one there trying to get in and get something that might not be available. Individuals need to do some local preparedness. During these next few months make sure homes have emergency kits, and you, your kids, and your animals are prepared,” Bakkedahl said.

The Nevada Division of Emergency Management shares they have been preparing heavily for weather events like this.

They recommend the community check their social media platforms for updates and important information.

