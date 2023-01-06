Movie Minute: What’s new to watch the first weekend of 2023

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Netflix releases a new show and movie to kick off the first month of the new year. There are eight totally bingeable episodes of Kaleidoscope perfect for a wintery weekend indoors. The drama is loosely based on the true story of the largest heist ever attempted, and the vengeance and betrayals that surround it. Cast includes, Giancarlo Esposito, Rufus Sewell, Jai Courtney, Tati Gabrielle, Paz Vega and Rosaline Elbay. All episodes are now streaming on Netflix.

Also on that streaming platform, the Edgar Allen Poe origin mystery, The Pale Blue Eye, debuts Friday. Christian Bale plays world-weary detective, Augustus Landor, hired to investigate the murder of a West Point cadet. Stymied by the cadets’ code of silence, he enlists one of their own to help unravel the case - a young man the world would come to know as Edgar Allan Poe, played by Harry Potter actor, Harry Melling.

In theaters, the horror movie, M3GAN, scares audiences this weekend. The story is about a robotics engineer (Allison Williams) at a toy company who builds a life-like doll to help her niece (Violet McGraw) have a friend (Amie Donald). Only that friend becomes more and more life-like who takes her mission to protect Cady to the extremes. M3GAN debuts Friday, January 6.

On Amazon Prime Video, Colton Briggs (Nicolas Cage) is an old gunslinger who must face the consequences of his past in The Old Way. He and his daughter, Brooke (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), are forced to flee when the son of a man he murdered years ago arrives to take his revenge.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.