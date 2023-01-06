Memorial Service Planned for Evelyn Mount

Evelyn Mount dies at age 96
Evelyn Mount dies at age 96
By David Kohut
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:31 AM PST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The family of Evelyn Mount has announced plans for her memorial service. It will be held on Friday, January 27th, starting at 11:00 a.m., at Grace Church.

Mount passed away on December 23. She’s known for her yearly food drives, run out of her northeast Reno home. For more than four decades, she fed the hungry through her food bank. In 2009, the city of Reno renamed a former YMCA facility the Evelyn Mount Northeast Community Center in her honor. By the time she retired in 2018, the Evelyn Mount Community Outreach Program fed tens of thousand of people.

A gofundme page has been set up to help with any costs the family might have outside of burial expenses.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Producer Jeremy Renner arrives at the U.S. premiere of "The Founder" at the Cinerama Dome at...
Police: Renner was run over by his snowcat
Crews work to reopen U.S. 395 in the Topaz Ranch area after a debris flow.
I-80 reopens with controls; around 23K still without power
Bobby Joe Irelan
Sparks robbery suspect identified as California man
Tyler Stokes, left, and Kale Krigbaum
Reno police arrest 2 in downtown robbery, attempted murder case
KOLO 8 News Now
Power outage affecting KOLO off-air signal

Latest News

Reno High's Adia Walker comes up with the steal and lays it in on the other end as the Huskies...
Sports Caravan, 1/5
1-5-22
Sports Caravan, 1/5: Part Three
1-5-22
Sports Caravan, 1/5: Part Two
1-5-22
Sports Caravan, 1/5: Part One