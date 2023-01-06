Lyon County sets up sandbag locations for residents

A file image of a sandbag. Sandbags will be made available for residents ahead of this week's...
A file image of a sandbag. (WCTV)(WCTV)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:24 AM PST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Lyon County has set up a number of locations for residents to get sandbags ahead of a second round of winter storms.

Those locations are as follows:

·       Mound House Fire Station – 56 Red Rock Rd., Mound House, NV 89706

·       Silver City Community Center - 385 High St., Silver City, NV 89428

·       Fire Station #39 - 460 Dayton Valley Rd., Dayton, NV 89403

·       Dayton Valley Road, just southwest of Sutro Rd

·       Fire Station #35 - 231 Corral Dr., Dayton, NV 89403

·       Stagecoach Community Center - 8105 US-50, Stagecoach, NV 89429

·       Silver Springs JPO Office - 1075 Pyramid Ave., Silver Springs, NV 89429

·       Mason Town Hall building - 55 Bridge Street, Mason, NV 89447

·       Dressler Park Community Arena - 2715 Hwy 208, Wellington, NV 89444

They say the flooding could bring flooding to smaller streams, poor drainage areas and areas prone to flooding.

Residents are encouraged to clear leaves and debris from storm drainages. Lyon County is asking people to bring their own shovel to fill bags.

