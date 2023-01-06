The January 6th riot brought change to Capitol Hill, politics

Some lawmakers want to move forward; others feel not enough has been done
By Annie Andersen
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:16 AM PST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - It has been two years since the January 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol. It’s a day seared in the minds of many.

“We can see people over running the chamber, the Senate chamber where we’d been literally a few minutes before,” f recalled.

The House Selected Committee to Investigate the January 6th attacks on the U.S. Capitol disbanded in December, after it released an 845 page report of its findings. A list of best practices on how to avoid a repeat of that was included in the report.

One recommendation the committee made was to update the Electoral Count Act, closing the loopholes that would allow a losing presidential candidate to challenge an election outcome.

Democrats were able to include that legislation in a wide-ranging spending bill passed in December.

Members from both sides of the aisle are now calling for Congress to learn from what happened, but move on with a fresh start.

“I think this this is something that we have to put in the past,” Rep. Mike Carey (R-Ohio) said. “We’ve got to move forward. I think moving forward in this Congress, we’re going to do a lot of good things for the American public and we’re going to work bipartisanly.”

“Let’s protect democracy, make sure we have free and fair elections and let’s get Congress up and running and back to work,” said Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR).

Todd Belt is the director of the Political Management program at George Washington University’s Graduate School of Political Management. He warns that decisions made by incoming Republican leadership might re-open old wounds.

“The legacy of January 6 is really going to depend upon the investigation of the January 6 Committee, which we’re hearing might be happening from the new Republican majority in the House of Representatives,” Belt explained. “How that goes about is probably going to be something that’s really going to be impactful.”

Belt worries this move will further political division between Americans.

“I think they’re sick of the divisiveness and I think they’re sick of the idea that we are a very fragile democracy, and they want us to move forward and move forward in a way that is responsible and government gets it done,” Belt said.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Producer Jeremy Renner arrives at the U.S. premiere of "The Founder" at the Cinerama Dome at...
Police: Renner was run over by his snowcat
Crews work to reopen U.S. 395 in the Topaz Ranch area after a debris flow.
I-80 reopens with controls; around 23K still without power
Bobby Joe Irelan
Sparks robbery suspect identified as California man
Tyler Stokes, left, and Kale Krigbaum
Reno police arrest 2 in downtown robbery, attempted murder case
KOLO 8 News Now
Power outage affecting KOLO off-air signal

Latest News

Movie Minute: January 6, 2023
Movie Minute: What’s new to watch the first weekend of 2023
Local coffee shop sets itself apart with South American inspired coffee
Local coffee shop sets itself apart with South American inspired coffee
Cafe con Papi has been on 6th street for about a year now.
Local coffee shop sets itself apart with South American inspired coffee
Friday AM Weather
Friday AM Weather
Evelyn Mount dies at age 96
Memorial service planned for Evelyn Mount