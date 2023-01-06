Friday Web Weather

A series of storm will bring heavy rain, snow and strong winds to our area this weekend and early next week. The first round of showers will begin in the Sierra tomorrow morning with a chance for snow on the valley floor by tomorrow night. An atmospheric river will move in on Monday and will produce heavy rain and the potential for flooding through next Tuesday.
By Lindsey Matherly
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 7:45 AM PST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Producer Jeremy Renner arrives at the U.S. premiere of "The Founder" at the Cinerama Dome at...
Police: Renner was run over by his snowcat
Crews work to reopen U.S. 395 in the Topaz Ranch area after a debris flow.
I-80 reopens with controls; around 23K still without power
Bobby Joe Irelan
Sparks robbery suspect identified as California man
Tyler Stokes, left, and Kale Krigbaum
Reno police arrest 2 in downtown robbery, attempted murder case
KOLO 8 News Now
Power outage affecting KOLO off-air signal

Latest News

Red Willow along the Truckee River downed by weather being removed by crews
City of Reno removing downed trees
Friday Web Weather
Friday Web Weather
Thursday AM Weather
Thursday AM Weather
Thursday Web Weather
Thursday Web Weather