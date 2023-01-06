Friday Web Weather
A series of storm will bring heavy rain, snow and strong winds to our area this weekend and early next week. The first round of showers will begin in the Sierra tomorrow morning with a chance for snow on the valley floor by tomorrow night. An atmospheric river will move in on Monday and will produce heavy rain and the potential for flooding through next Tuesday.
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 7:45 AM PST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -
Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.