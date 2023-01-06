Fernley death instigation continues

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday it is investigating the death of a man in Fernley on Christmas Eve.

The sheriff’s office identified the man as Dean Sandoval, 57. Authorities found him Dec. 24 about 10:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Canary Circle. Sandoval was not responsive and not breathing.

Due to circumstances the sheriff’s office described as suspicious, it began an investigation. Autopsy results and the official cause of death are still pending.

Detectives said there is no threat to the community.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 775-577-5206 or email detective@lyon-county.org. People can also call or text Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to secretwitness.com.

