City of Reno removing downed trees

Red Willow along the Truckee River downed by weather being removed by crews
Red Willow along the Truckee River downed by weather being removed by crews(Terri Russell)
By Terri Russell
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:06 PM PST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This morning near Wingfield Park a crew from the Carson Truckee Water Conservancy District was tasked with removing a Red Willow from the Truckee River.

The recent storm was too much for the 50 plus year old tree. It had fallen into the Truckee with some the ground beneath it. The wall behind the tree not impacted, but removing the tree was necessary.

If it were to break loose, it could pose a threat to downtown bridges.

“Probably the rest of the day to get most of it out,” says Teah Fisher, and environmental scientist who helped with the removal. Fisher says the weight of the tree was, “anywhere from four hundred pounds depending upon the size of the log how long it is when we pull it out of the river, and how much water resistance there is when we are taking it out.”

The tree was cut into pieces and those pieces were fed into a woodchipper.

“So, all the wood we actually reuse in our parks as mulch around our trees and landscaping areas,” said Matt Basile, City of Reno Urban Forester. “So, everything pretty much gets recycled which is great.”

Basile says this was one of his favorite trees along the Truckee because it was a willow. He says they have taken grafts and will grow other Red Willows to be planted in other parks.

They want to leave at least a small portion of the tree where it is in hopes it can regrow during less inhospitable weather.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Producer Jeremy Renner arrives at the U.S. premiere of "The Founder" at the Cinerama Dome at...
Police: Renner was run over by his snowcat
Crews work to reopen U.S. 395 in the Topaz Ranch area after a debris flow.
I-80 reopens with controls; around 23K still without power
Bobby Joe Irelan
Sparks robbery suspect identified as California man
Tyler Stokes, left, and Kale Krigbaum
Reno police arrest 2 in downtown robbery, attempted murder case
KOLO 8 News Now
Power outage affecting KOLO off-air signal

Latest News

Thacker Pass Lithium Mine protest
Protest Over Lithium Mine In Northern Nevada
Friday Web Weather
Friday Web Weather
First-time candidates, Denise Myer and Mariluz Garcia are running for District 3.
Washoe County opens collection sites for fallen branches, trees
Fernley death investigation continues