City of Reno removing downed trees

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This morning near Wingfield Park a crew from the Carson Truckee Water Conservancy District was tasked with removing a Red Willow from the Truckee River.

The recent storm was too much for the 50 plus year old tree. It had fallen into the Truckee with some the ground beneath it. The wall behind the tree not impacted, but removing the tree was necessary.

If it were to break loose, it could pose a threat to downtown bridges.

“Probably the rest of the day to get most of it out,” says Teah Fisher, and environmental scientist who helped with the removal. Fisher says the weight of the tree was, “anywhere from four hundred pounds depending upon the size of the log how long it is when we pull it out of the river, and how much water resistance there is when we are taking it out.”

The tree was cut into pieces and those pieces were fed into a woodchipper.

“So, all the wood we actually reuse in our parks as mulch around our trees and landscaping areas,” said Matt Basile, City of Reno Urban Forester. “So, everything pretty much gets recycled which is great.”

Basile says this was one of his favorite trees along the Truckee because it was a willow. He says they have taken grafts and will grow other Red Willows to be planted in other parks.

They want to leave at least a small portion of the tree where it is in hopes it can regrow during less inhospitable weather.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.