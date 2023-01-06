16-year-old student at Las Vegas school dies after ‘medical emergency’ during flag football game

Officials in Las Vegas say a high school student died after a “medical emergency” during an athletic event. (Source: KVVU)
By Caitlin Lilly and Elaine Emerson
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 7:31 AM PST|Updated: Jan. 6, 2023 at 1:25 PM PST
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A student at a high school in the south Las Vegas Valley died after a “medical emergency” during an athletic event Thursday night, according to the school’s principal.

“With deepest sympathy, I write to inform you of the recent passing of one of our students,” Desert Oasis High School Principal Ian Salzman said in a letter to parents Friday morning.

Salzman said in his letter that the “suffered a medical emergency during an athletic event” on Thursday night.

The letter said that “staff immediately began providing medical aid and continued until paramedics arrived.”

“It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that the student passed away. The school and the entire district mourn the loss of this young life,” Salzman said.

The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified the student as 16-year-old Ashari Hughes. Her cause and manner of death are still pending as of Friday morning.

A family member told FOX5 that Hughes was playing flag football and was having chest problems. The girl went to the sidelines to take a break when she collapsed.

Family told FOX5 that Hughes was experiencing ongoing heart problems and the family was consulting with a cardiologist. A doctor had cleared Hughes to play sports, family said, but given the ongoing issues, they were planning on pulling her from sports to evaluate her condition.

The letter said the district’s Crisis Response Team will be available for anyone who may need their services.

CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara later Friday morning issued a statement on the student’s death:

CCSD didn’t immediately respond to a request for more information on the details of the incident and what steps are taken before athletic events to ensure the safety of student-athletes.

A GoFundMe campaign has been created to help Hughes’ family.

