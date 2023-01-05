What drivers do wrong in weather like this

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Even longtime northern Nevada residents find driving in this weather challenging.

This much snow on local roadways isn’t unprecedented, but it is unusual.

And local police officers say what they’re seeing indicates a lot of us have rusty winter driving skills and many are just learning on the job. They say they see a lot of common mistakes like driving too fast for the conditions and following too closely, but they say safe winter driving begins with being able to see what you’re doing.

“I’ve seen quite a few vehicles rolling around with half the front windsheld scraped and the other half not,” says Sgt. Alan Hollingworth of the Reno Police Department’s Traffic Division. “If you’re going to be in a motor vehicle driving on city streets you need to scrape all your windows to make sure its free of debris, front and rear, And you need to get the snow off your roof so that when you’re driving around and step on the brake that snow doesn’'t fall on your windshield.”

There have been a number of minor fender bender-type accidents, so many, in fact, that police can’t respond to all.

If there are no injuries, Sgt. Hollingsworth suggests getting as far off the road as possible to be safe, exchanging informatation with the other driver and filing a police repoert on line. ###

