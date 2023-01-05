WCHD offering same day sexual health appointments

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:14 AM PST
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District is offering residents same day or walk-in sexual health appointments.

The following services will be provided at little or no cost:

  • Testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections (STI)
  • HIV testing and linkage to care services
  • Pregnancy testing
  • Birth control methods & counseling
  • Confidential teen health services
  • Testing and treatment of vaginal and bladder infections
  • Free condoms
  • Information about mpox (formerly “monkeypox”)

Those interested can call 775-328-2470 or visit the 1001 E. 9th St. location.

