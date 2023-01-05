WCHD offering same day sexual health appointments
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:14 AM PST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District is offering residents same day or walk-in sexual health appointments.
The following services will be provided at little or no cost:
- Testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections (STI)
- HIV testing and linkage to care services
- Pregnancy testing
- Birth control methods & counseling
- Confidential teen health services
- Testing and treatment of vaginal and bladder infections
- Free condoms
- Information about mpox (formerly “monkeypox”)
Those interested can call 775-328-2470 or visit the 1001 E. 9th St. location.
Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.