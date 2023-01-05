Tobacco retailers now required to use new age verification software

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:06 PM PST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Tobacco retailers in the state of Nevada are now required to use scanning technology or an automated software-based system to verify age on anyone under the age of 40 before making sales of tobacco products.

The change became effective at the start of the year with the passage of a bill stating consumers of tobacco and related products, including electronic vapor products must be age 21 or older.

Investigators will be conducting regular compliance checks to ensure retailers are following the new law.

A violation of sales to minors will result in a $100 fine for a first offender and an additional $100 fine for failing to use the scanning software.

The Nevada Tobacco Control Program has implemented this web-based training program to help retailers understand the new law.

