Thursday Web Weather
By Jeff Thompson
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:37 PM PST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Stormy weather will continue through early next week. Expect snow, rain, and even freezing rain for valleys through Thursday. The Sierra will continue to get snow. Be prepared for ongoing winter driving conditions, road controls, and possible closures. After a Friday break, another storm will bring more snow and rain Saturday night into Sunday. More stormy weather is possible next week. Stay tuned! -Jeff

