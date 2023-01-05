REMSA prepared to respond through the snow

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Shoveling snow just happens after storms here in Northern Nevada.

An average snow shovel holds 5.7 pounds of snow. Sierra Cement--that which has been falling locally weighs more. An hour’s worth of work could certainly put a strain on the heart.

A call for help with not go unheeded says REMSA, even if roads are nearly impassable.

“We know how to put chains on our ambulance, so we have chains. they are the quick link chains, says Adam Heinz, REMSA Executive Director. “In addition, we have four-wheel drive, all-wheel drive. We have studded snow tires, snow rated tires, so that is obviously first.”

Heinz says positioning crews in areas around town for a quicker response is also part of the snow plan.

Part of that plan is the deployment of a supervisor SUV. Inside the vehicle a supervisor has materials in the back of the car; even a shovel if needed once on scene. The supervisor can make contact first and help direct crews or for that matter meet the crew with a patient.

But sometimes the conditions are so unique other specialty personnel is needed.

Heinz gives us a real-life example of a home with a very steep driveway.

“Had not been plowed,” Heinz says of the driveway. “The person was experiencing a medical emergency. There was no way ourselves, our fire partners could get up it. And so, we actually had to trek up, and then we have specially trained paramedics that are part of our search and rescue team here in the community. And we actually had to deploy them. And we were able to take that patient down in kind of like a sled; to the bottom of the hill where the ambulance was waiting.”

Resources available to REMSA crews depend upon the weather as well. But Heinz says crews will make it to the patient.

It’s just a matter of how.

