REMSA prepared to respond through the snow

Vehicle traveling in snowy conditions
Vehicle traveling in snowy conditions(Terri Russell)
By Terri Russell
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:41 PM PST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Shoveling snow just happens after storms here in Northern Nevada.

An average snow shovel holds 5.7 pounds of snow. Sierra Cement--that which has been falling locally weighs more. An hour’s worth of work could certainly put a strain on the heart.

A call for help with not go unheeded says REMSA, even if roads are nearly impassable.

“We know how to put chains on our ambulance, so we have chains. they are the quick link chains, says Adam Heinz, REMSA Executive Director. “In addition, we have four-wheel drive, all-wheel drive. We have studded snow tires, snow rated tires, so that is obviously first.”

Heinz says positioning crews in areas around town for a quicker response is also part of the snow plan.

Part of that plan is the deployment of a supervisor SUV. Inside the vehicle a supervisor has materials in the back of the car; even a shovel if needed once on scene. The supervisor can make contact first and help direct crews or for that matter meet the crew with a patient.

But sometimes the conditions are so unique other specialty personnel is needed.

Heinz gives us a real-life example of a home with a very steep driveway.

“Had not been plowed,” Heinz says of the driveway. “The person was experiencing a medical emergency. There was no way ourselves, our fire partners could get up it. And so, we actually had to trek up, and then we have specially trained paramedics that are part of our search and rescue team here in the community. And we actually had to deploy them. And we were able to take that patient down in kind of like a sled; to the bottom of the hill where the ambulance was waiting.”

Resources available to REMSA crews depend upon the weather as well. But Heinz says crews will make it to the patient.

It’s just a matter of how.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews work to reopen U.S. 395 in the Topaz Ranch area after a debris flow.
I-80 reopens with controls; around 23K still without power
Producer Jeremy Renner arrives at the U.S. premiere of "The Founder" at the Cinerama Dome at...
Police: Renner was run over by his snowcat
Bobby Joe Irelan
Sparks robbery suspect identified as California man
Tyler Stokes, left, and Kale Krigbaum
Reno police arrest 2 in downtown robbery, attempted murder case
Samuel Cocking
Man dies in Carson City shooting

Latest News

A simple mail-in test can determine whether your home has radon concentrations at or above the...
Free radon home test kits for Nevadans
if you don’t know where to start with your New Year's resolutions, your doctor can help start...
Accomplish your New Year’s resolutions with help from your doctor
Washoe County Sheriff's Office emblem
Washoe County inmate dies after transport from jail for medical event
RSV in Washoe County
Washoe County reports recent decline in RSV cases