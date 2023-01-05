Reading Reno: Local author shares her experience backstage at Reno casino showrooms in new memoir

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:05 AM PST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Elaine Starrett Sargent (E.M. Starr) knew she was the perfect person to write a book about Reno showgirls because she spent 15 years dressing them, fixing their costumes, listening to their stories and seeing the drama unfold from her prime position backstage.

She stopped by Morning Break for the show’s first ever segment, Reading Reno. Her new book, Rhinestone Confidential, was published in Dec. 2022. Raised in the Biggest Little City and attending UNR, her memoir is a love story for the revered history and talent of the ‘casino showgirl. Plus, she’s not afraid to share a salcious story or two about what really went on behind the scenes at Sammy’s Showroom.

During the interview, Sargent also brought her daughter on set to show off an original Harrah’s cocktail dress and explain the history behind the uniform as well as her theory on who should be credited for the famous design.

Pick up a copy of her book here. It can also be found locally at The Radical Cat bookstore. You can also follow E.M. Starr on Instagram and Facebook.

