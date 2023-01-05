“It’s a pretty scary situation”: Many Nevadans still without power as second storm approaches

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wet, heavy snow still blankets western Nevada. While many are prepping for the next storm, some are still suffering the consequences of the first.

“We had a tree branch come down and it landed right on our power line and it’s about a 12 foot branch,” said Steve Scriver, an NV Energy customer near Washoe Lake.

Scriver and his wife have gone without power for nearly a week and the line behind their home still sparks.

“It’s a pretty scary situation,” Scriver said.

“It’s arced and it’s smoked you know over the last two and a half days. We’ve had zero help, zero help from anybody on it.”

While there are warming centers and hotel discounts, for the Scrivers, it’s tough to leave their home of 38 years.

“We do have animals, we can’t go anywhere, this is our home,” Scriver said.

He’s done his best to fix the problem, calling NV Energy over a dozen times.

“They said one time look for them at seven, they might be there early. So, I get up at four a.m. and sit in the chair and drink lukewarm coffee waiting for them to come by and nothing, no calls,” Scriver said of the company.

KOLO 8 News Now reached out to NV Energy asking why some customers like the Scrivers are waiting so long for service.

“We started with the large outages first, trying to restore the greatest number of customers possible and so, the outages that we now have affect small numbers of customers at the end of the line, at the end of the street and our crews are actively working in that area right now,” said Jesse Murray, NV Energy VP of Electric Delivery.

“We should have them restored within the next few hours.”

While this is good news for the Scrivers, they’re still concerned about the next storm.

“This new storm coming in, that’s what’s got me worried,” Scriver said.

NV Energy says they’re doing all they can to prepare.

“Those resources that we brought into the area to restore the original 71,000 customers, they remain in this area,” Murray said.

“We will keep them in this area until it passes through and [if] we get any additional outages, we’ll get those customers restored.”

