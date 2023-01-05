Injury expert shares tips for snow removal safety

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The weather we are seeing is leading to people needing to remove snow from their yards and driveways. In light of the snowplow incident with Jeremy Renner, we have some important reminders for ways to stay safe when shoveling or plowing in the heavy and freezing snow.

Experts share that when doing physical activity outdoors, it is crucial to think of your outerwear and body position.

If you are plowing, make sure you have three points of contact. Either two hands and one foot or two feet and one hand should be in the vehicle at all times.

Wear proper winter shoes for better traction and to avoid slips or falls. Think squaring off your body whenever you shovel. Shoveling snow can exert you. Be careful to not rotate your body. It can cause strain on your neck or back.

Having your head, shoulders, knees, and toes in alignment can prevent any further injuries as well.

Dr. Rami Hashish, Body Performance and Injury Expert, shared,

“Typically, when you’re shoveling snow, you want the shovel to be closer to your body as opposed to further away. When you are bending down to shovel snow don’t just bend over at your back or your hips but also bend your knees so you bring yourself lower to the ground obviously when you’re lifting the snow it can be very heavy you want to make sure you’re using your legs not just your back, Dr. Hashish said.

Dr. Hashish encourages that with these weather conditions just take things slow. With the weather in our forecast, prepare ahead of time so you don’t overexert yourself.

