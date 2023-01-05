Gov. Lombardo rehires former NDOC director to lead department

Nevada Department of Corrections
Nevada Department of Corrections(DOC)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 12:40 PM PST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Gov. Joe Lombardo has hired a former Nevada Department of Corrections leader to lead the department once again.

James Dzurenda confirmed he was hired to lead NDOC once again. Dzurenda said he starts Monday.

Dzurenda led the department from 2016-2019 and most recently served as Nassau County Sheriff in New York.

The hire comes after ongoing turmoil within the department. After the escape of an inmate in southern Nevada, Charles Daniels was fired by former Gov. Steve Sisolak.

Lombardo’s office and NDOC didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Producer Jeremy Renner arrives at the U.S. premiere of "The Founder" at the Cinerama Dome at...
Police: Renner was run over by his snowcat
Crews work to reopen U.S. 395 in the Topaz Ranch area after a debris flow.
I-80 reopens with controls; around 23K still without power
Bobby Joe Irelan
Sparks robbery suspect identified as California man
Tyler Stokes, left, and Kale Krigbaum
Reno police arrest 2 in downtown robbery, attempted murder case
KOLO 8 News Now
Power outage affecting KOLO off-air signal

Latest News

KOLO Book Club: 2023 Reads
KOLO Book Club: 2023 Reads
Crash north of Winnemucca kills 1
Face Time: Winter Skin
Face Time: The effects winter weather can have on your skin and how to keep it healthy
The Reno Dance Mix
Around the Stage invites community to The Reno Dance Mix performance showcase