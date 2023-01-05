Gov. Lombardo rehires former NDOC director to lead department

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Gov. Joe Lombardo has hired a former Nevada Department of Corrections leader to lead the department once again.

James Dzurenda confirmed he was hired to lead NDOC once again. Dzurenda said he starts Monday.

Dzurenda led the department from 2016-2019 and most recently served as Nassau County Sheriff in New York.

The hire comes after ongoing turmoil within the department. After the escape of an inmate in southern Nevada, Charles Daniels was fired by former Gov. Steve Sisolak.

Lombardo’s office and NDOC didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.