Face Time: The effects winter weather can have on your skin and how to keep it healthy

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:17 AM PST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Winter can be a harsh season for your skin. Cold weather has low humidity and drier air which means our skin can become dry, flaky and even itchy.

Dr. Billie Cassé, owner Reno Tahoe Dermatology, stopped by Morning Break to share common skin conditions that often flare up in the winter and what you can do about it. She shared tips for healing dry skin, eczema, keratosis pilaris and cracked feet.

Three easy things to incorporate into your skin care routine is apply moisturizer, use creams instead of lotions and don’t take hot showers. For more advanced medical healing, Dr. Cassé also has her own line of skin care called “SkinFX by Casse” that can be purchased at Reno Tahoe Dermatology. Other over the counter lotions and creams she recommends is Cetaphil, CereVe and Vanicream.

Dr. Billie Cassé is a regular monthly contributor to Morning Break. To learn more about here services at Reno Tahoe Dermatology, click here. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

