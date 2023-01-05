Crash north of Winnemucca kills 1

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (KOLO) - A crash north of Winnemucca has claimed the life of one person, Nevada State Police said Thursday.

Their preliminary investigation found that on Dec. 29, a gray Chevy pickup was traveling south on U.S. 95 when it failed to safely negotiate a turn.

The driver lost control, ran off the road and overturned.

One of the passengers, 25-year-old Julian Segura, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the truck. He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and three juvenile passengers were transported from the scene with suspected minor injuries.

