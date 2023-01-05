City manager nominates Stockton deputy chief as next Reno police chief

Kathyrn Nance
Kathyrn Nance(City of Reno)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:24 PM PST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Reno City Manager Doug Thornley nominated Stockton Deputy Chief Kathyrn Nance to be Reno’s next chief of police.

The Reno City Council is scheduled to pick the city’s next police chief at its Wednesday meeting.

The two finalists to replace Jason Soto as chief are Nance and Sparks Police Chief Christopher Crawforth.

“Kathryn brings the experience, dedication, and determination we’re looking for in our next chief of police,” Thornley said in a statement. “We know public safety is a top priority for our residents, as is a chief of police who’s relatable and able to connect with individuals from all backgrounds. I have every confidence she will lead us well in continuing to build a safe community that people are proud to call home.”

Nance is Nance is currently the Stockton Police Department’s deputy chief of operations, responsible for nearly 400 sworn and professional employees and a $107 million budget, the city of Reno said. She has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and expects to get her master’s degree in education this year.

She belongs to Women Leaders in Law Enforcement, the National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives and the American Leadership Forum.

“My leadership skills, extensive police experience, and commitment to organization wellness fit the expectations for Reno’s next chief of police,” Nance said in a statement. “As chief, I will use data-driven policing to enhance deployment and create crime reduction strategies. I will also work to develop a department-wide mission and overall plan that supports the department and community needs, while strengthening the department and providing stability for employees.”

She and her husband, James, have a blended family of four children ranging in ages from 30 to 23. Their oldest son lives in Nevada.

The 10 a.m. meeting at Reno City Council is public and can be streamed online: https://www.youtube.com/@cityofreno.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Stockton Deputy Police Chief Kathryn Nance, left, and Sparks Police Chief Christopher Crawforth
2 finalists selected for Reno police chief

Most Read

Producer Jeremy Renner arrives at the U.S. premiere of "The Founder" at the Cinerama Dome at...
Police: Renner was run over by his snowcat
Crews work to reopen U.S. 395 in the Topaz Ranch area after a debris flow.
I-80 reopens with controls; around 23K still without power
Bobby Joe Irelan
Sparks robbery suspect identified as California man
Tyler Stokes, left, and Kale Krigbaum
Reno police arrest 2 in downtown robbery, attempted murder case
KOLO 8 News Now
Power outage affecting KOLO off-air signal

Latest News

Person smoking (generic)
Tobacco retailers now required to use new age verification software
Nevada Department of Corrections
Gov. Lombardo rehires former NDOC director to lead department
KOLO Book Club: 2023 Reads
KOLO Book Club: 2023 Reads
Crash north of Winnemucca kills 1