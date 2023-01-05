City manager nominates Stockton deputy chief as next Reno police chief

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Reno City Manager Doug Thornley nominated Stockton Deputy Chief Kathyrn Nance to be Reno’s next chief of police.

The Reno City Council is scheduled to pick the city’s next police chief at its Wednesday meeting.

The two finalists to replace Jason Soto as chief are Nance and Sparks Police Chief Christopher Crawforth.

“Kathryn brings the experience, dedication, and determination we’re looking for in our next chief of police,” Thornley said in a statement. “We know public safety is a top priority for our residents, as is a chief of police who’s relatable and able to connect with individuals from all backgrounds. I have every confidence she will lead us well in continuing to build a safe community that people are proud to call home.”

Nance is Nance is currently the Stockton Police Department’s deputy chief of operations, responsible for nearly 400 sworn and professional employees and a $107 million budget, the city of Reno said. She has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and expects to get her master’s degree in education this year.

She belongs to Women Leaders in Law Enforcement, the National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives and the American Leadership Forum.

“My leadership skills, extensive police experience, and commitment to organization wellness fit the expectations for Reno’s next chief of police,” Nance said in a statement. “As chief, I will use data-driven policing to enhance deployment and create crime reduction strategies. I will also work to develop a department-wide mission and overall plan that supports the department and community needs, while strengthening the department and providing stability for employees.”

She and her husband, James, have a blended family of four children ranging in ages from 30 to 23. Their oldest son lives in Nevada.

The 10 a.m. meeting at Reno City Council is public and can be streamed online: https://www.youtube.com/@cityofreno.

