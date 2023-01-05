Around the Stage invites community to The Reno Dance Mix performance showcase

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:09 AM PST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Get your tickets for The Reno Dance Mix hosted by private dance company, Around the Stage, Reno’s theatrical dance company.

Artistic director and choreographer, Keely Cobb, choreographer and dancer, Sierra Taylor-Cline, and company dancer, Sarah Ziolkowski, stopped by Morning Break to share what makes this show special.

This show has two parts to it. The first part features 6 local choreographers and their own works performed by Reno based dancers. These choreographers all specialize in different techniques so Act I will focus on the diversity of dance. The second act will showcase Cobb’s newest dance work, Seraphim, which will be performed by the dance company Around the Stage. Seraphim is a dance, approximately 35 minutes long, that was inspired by an 18′ tall sculpture of a seraphim angel that is in the process of being built by local artist Nicole Ashton. The choreography explores themes of strategy, encouragement, alliance and trust.

You can get your tickets online for any of the four performances going on at Good Luck Macbeth Theatre Jan. 12-14.

Performances:

  • Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Friday, January 13, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 2:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Click here to learn more about Around the Stage. You can also follow the professional dance company on Facebook and Instagram.

