RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The 37th annual All Reno Radio blood drive continues Thursday after what organizers are calling a successful day on Wednesday.

Thursday’s drive will be at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in the Paradise Terrace until 7:00 p.m. Organizers say their goal is to collect 350 pints of blood.

Participants will receive the following:

Port of Subs: sandwich and drink

Atlantis Gelato

Pick up a “I bleed Silver and Blue” T- shirt

Entry into prizes from the Atlantis for free dining and a Staycation prize package

Entry into raffles for prizes for local business or from Stations.

Reno Aces Swag Bag

Port of Subs Playoff Party pack

Gas Cards

Concerts

Local Events

Walk-ins are needed, as plenty of appointments remain available.

