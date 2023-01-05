All Reno Radio blood drive continues Thursday

A file image of last year's event
A file image of last year's event(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:00 AM PST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The 37th annual All Reno Radio blood drive continues Thursday after what organizers are calling a successful day on Wednesday.

Thursday’s drive will be at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in the Paradise Terrace until 7:00 p.m. Organizers say their goal is to collect 350 pints of blood.

Participants will receive the following:

  • Port of Subs: sandwich and drink
  • Atlantis Gelato
  • Pick up a “I bleed Silver and Blue” T- shirt
  • Entry into prizes from the Atlantis for free dining and a Staycation prize package
  • Entry into raffles for prizes for local business or from Stations.
  • Reno Aces Swag Bag
  • Port of Subs Playoff Party pack
  • Gas Cards
  • Concerts
  • Local Events

Walk-ins are needed, as plenty of appointments remain available.

KOLO 8 News Now
Power outage affecting KOLO off-air signal

