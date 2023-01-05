All Reno Radio blood drive continues Thursday
Published: Jan. 5, 2023
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The 37th annual All Reno Radio blood drive continues Thursday after what organizers are calling a successful day on Wednesday.
Thursday’s drive will be at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in the Paradise Terrace until 7:00 p.m. Organizers say their goal is to collect 350 pints of blood.
Participants will receive the following:
- Port of Subs: sandwich and drink
- Atlantis Gelato
- Pick up a “I bleed Silver and Blue” T- shirt
- Entry into prizes from the Atlantis for free dining and a Staycation prize package
- Entry into raffles for prizes for local business or from Stations.
- Reno Aces Swag Bag
- Port of Subs Playoff Party pack
- Gas Cards
- Concerts
- Local Events
Walk-ins are needed, as plenty of appointments remain available.
