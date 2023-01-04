Winter weather road conditions

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Due to recent storms, roadways have been impacted with snow and ice, the City of Reno’s Maintenance and Operations crews have worked over 800 hours, clearing over 43,000 miles of roadways since New Year’s Eve.

Reno Fire Chief Dave Cochran says the effects of the ‘heavy sierra cement’ have doubled their number of calls for service.

“That heavy sierra cement which piles up becomes ice very quickly and the problem there, is that it begins to accumulate, so its not just a sheet of ice, but it can become kind of like speed bumps, it could become berms, other obstacles on the road from the frozen snow/ice that can become travel difficulties,” he said.

Officials encourage drivers to stay off the roads, if possible; but if not make sure to keep extra distance between the car in front, and slow down to avoid unnecessary accidents.

Another piece of advice from RFD Chief Cochran is, “if you can or are able make sure that your driveway, sidewalks, hydrants in your area are clear of snow, because if the snow melts and refreezes it can create hazards.”

To stay updated with road conditions you can visit www.nvroads.com.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.