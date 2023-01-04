Winter weather road conditions

Reno Police share common mistakes people make when driving in the snow.
Reno Police share common mistakes people make when driving in the snow.
By Crystal Garcia
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:26 PM PST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Due to recent storms, roadways have been impacted with snow and ice, the City of Reno’s Maintenance and Operations crews have worked over 800 hours, clearing over 43,000 miles of roadways since New Year’s Eve.

Reno Fire Chief Dave Cochran says the effects of the ‘heavy sierra cement’ have doubled their number of calls for service.

“That heavy sierra cement which piles up becomes ice very quickly and the problem there, is that it begins to accumulate, so its not just a sheet of ice, but it can become kind of like speed bumps, it could become berms, other obstacles on the road from the frozen snow/ice that can become travel difficulties,” he said.

Officials encourage drivers to stay off the roads, if possible; but if not make sure to keep extra distance between the car in front, and slow down to avoid unnecessary accidents.

Another piece of advice from RFD Chief Cochran is, “if you can or are able make sure that your driveway, sidewalks, hydrants in your area are clear of snow, because if the snow melts and refreezes it can create hazards.”

To stay updated with road conditions you can visit www.nvroads.com.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews work to reopen U.S. 395 in the Topaz Ranch area after a debris flow.
I-80 reopens with controls; around 23K still without power
Producer Jeremy Renner arrives at the U.S. premiere of "The Founder" at the Cinerama Dome at...
Police: Renner was run over by his snowcat
Bobby Joe Irelan
Sparks robbery suspect identified as California man
Tyler Stokes, left, and Kale Krigbaum
Reno police arrest 2 in downtown robbery, attempted murder case
A file image of a sandbag. Sandbags will be made available for residents ahead of this week's...
City of Reno urges residents to be prepared as storm blows in

Latest News

Loving Laps Quilters
Loving Laps making quilts for seniors
Wednesday Web Weather
Wednesday Web Weather
Great Seal of Nevada at inauguration ceremonies in Carson City
Inauguration ceremonies for Nevada’s 31st Governor
Governor Joe Lombardo at inauguration ceremonies in Carson City's Community Center
Inauguration ceremonies for Nevada’s 31st Governor