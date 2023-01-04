Stick to your “Dry January” goals with special zero-proof drinks at Pignic Pub and Patio

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:45 AM PST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Taking a break from drinking alcohol in January, also known as “Dry January,” is a growing trend among Americans. Whether you’re swearing off beer, wine and liquor for a month or indefinitely, Pignic Pub and Patio is offering delicious mocktails and alcohol-free beers.

Owner, Trevor Leppek, stopped by Morning Break to share some of this month’s drink specials and what Lyre spirits his restaurant offers to turn popular cocktails into their zero-proof counterparts. Pignic Pub has a variety of gin and whiskey replacements to help you get similar flavor without the alcohol.

To learn more about the food and beverages at Pignic Pub and Patio, click here. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

