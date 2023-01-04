Inauguration ceremonies for Nevada’s 31st Governor

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The invitation only crowd gathered inside the Community Center in Carson City to watch Inauguration Ceremonies of Nevada’s Constitutional Officers.

Yesterday on January 2, 2023, according to state law, the officers were officially sworn in. Today strictly ceremonial, and a chance for Nevada’s 31st governor to take the oath for the second time.

Former Governors, new constitutional officers and a significant other, along with supreme court judges, and clergy sat on the stage along with Governor Lombardo.

Chief Justice Lidia Stiglich administered the oath of office to the first five constitutional officers. The Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, State Treasurer, Controller and Attorney General.

It was then time for Governor Lombardo. Accompanied by his wife and two daughters he took the oath of office, received a military salute, and then delivered his inauguration speech.

“The Nevada Way.”

It was a theme the governor repeated throughout his speech. “The Nevada Way” he said was defined by our state’s tenacity, “stick to itiveness,” and innovation.

The governor quoted former governor’s speeches, and their calls for unity.

“In 1983 after swearing his oath, Governor Richard Bryan said,” Lombardo turned and looked back the Governor Bryan. “What did you say? Quote: We are all in this together, whether urban or rural Nevadans, Northern or Southern, rancher or gambler, no matter your culture, your gender, or your race, we all share the burden of making Nevada better.”

Lombardo acknowledged the divisiveness in Nevada.

He says he’s willing to work with those who do not agree with him. But he says he will carry the cause of conservative ideals with him.

“That are anchored by the personal responsibilities, physical discipline, and limited government interference,” said Lombardo.

The line was followed by applause from the audience.

An applause that should be enjoyed now. Nevada Legislature convenes in February. There is a super majority of Democrats in the assembly and a 12-9 split in the Democrats’ favor in the Senate.

Lombardo says he looks forward to the future with great hope and expectation.

