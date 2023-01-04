Free radon home test kits for Nevadans

A simple mail-in test can determine whether your home has radon concentrations at or above the EPA action level.(University of Nevada, Reno Extension)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 3:56 PM PST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The University of Nevada, Reno Extension is offering free home test kits for radon levels in January and February.

January is National Radon Action Month. People are encouraged to use the tests to determine if their homes have high levels of the cancer-causing gas so they mitigate risks.

In Nevada, one in four homes tested show radon concentrations at or above the Environmental Protection Agency action level, the extension service said. Living in a home with radon concentrations at the action level poses a risk of developing lung cancer like the risk posed by smoking about half a pack of cigarettes a day, the extension said.

The EPA estimates 21,000 Americans die each year from radon-caused lung cancer, killing more people than secondhand smoke, drunk driving and house fires, the service said.

Extension encourages those who have not tested within the past two years to pick up a free test kit this month. Some extension and partner offices have regular hours, while other locations have variable hours. People should call to check office hours before going to pick up a test kit.

Radon test kits by county: https://extension.unr.edu/publication.aspx?PubID=2582

In addition, there are two free presentations scheduled on radon risk. Kits will be free there.

Reno, Jan. 25, 5:30 p.m., at the Northwest Reno Library, 2325 Robb Drive

Minden, Feb. 8, 5:30 p.m., at the Genoa Town Hall, 2287 Main St.

For more information, visit the Nevada Radon Education Program website, or call the Radon Hotline, 775-336-0252.

