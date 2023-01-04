Family Time: Getting creative with healthy snacks parents and kids can enjoy

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:46 AM PST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s that time of year when a lot of people add “getting fit” and “eating healthy” to their list of New Year’s Resolutions. Getting kids to eat healthy is really what most parents try to do year round, even if there are renewed efforts in January.

So Kacey Queen, co-founder of Nevada Moms, stopped by Morning Break to talk about ways she’s been able to get her own kids to enjoy their fruits and vegetables. She also shared snack ideas and recipes that a easy to make and get the kids involved in choosing healthy options for themselves.

She shared her ideas in this Nevada Moms article.

Kacey Queen is a monthly contributor to Morning Break. Check out Nevada Moms’ website for a full list of great things to do throughout the state, and follow Northern Nevada Moms on Facebook and Instagram.

