DCSO looking for robbery suspect

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a robbery suspect.

They say around 10:40 p.m. on Dec. 30, an unidentified man reached for a handgun underneath his jacket when he was confronted by Walmart’s Asset Protection team who believed he had stolen items and concealed them under the jacket.

He left the store in Carson City in a white hatchback, possibly a Nissan Versa, with unknown license plates.

An image of the suspect's car (The Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

If you have information related to this case or can identify the suspect, contact Douglas County Dispatch at (775) 782-5126 or Investigator Wharton at (775) 586-7253. Reference DCSO case number 22SO33165.

