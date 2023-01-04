Carson City Sheriff’s Office looking for larceny suspect

Security camera footage of the suspect
Security camera footage of the suspect(The Carson City Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:34 AM PST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a possible larceny suspect.

They say on Dec. 10, a white male adult entered a shop called Retro Replay Store and left with two plastic bins containing video games valued at around $1,260.

He then left the store in a U-Haul westbound on William Street.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2677.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews work to reopen U.S. 395 in the Topaz Ranch area after a debris flow.
I-80 reopens with controls; around 23K still without power
Producer Jeremy Renner arrives at the U.S. premiere of "The Founder" at the Cinerama Dome at...
Police: Renner was run over by his snowcat
Bobby Joe Irelan
Sparks robbery suspect identified as California man
Tyler Stokes, left, and Kale Krigbaum
Reno police arrest 2 in downtown robbery, attempted murder case
Samuel Cocking
Man dies in Carson City shooting

Latest News

Family Time: Healthy Snacking
Family Time: Getting creative with healthy snacks parents and kids can enjoy
Mocktails with Pignic Pub and Patio
Stick to your “Dry January” goals with special zero-proof drinks at Pignic Pub and Patio
Wednesday AM Weather
Wednesday AM Weather
if you don’t know where to start with your New Year's resolutions, your doctor can help start...
Accomplish your New Year’s resolutions with help from your doctor