Carson City Sheriff’s Office looking for larceny suspect

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a possible larceny suspect.

They say on Dec. 10, a white male adult entered a shop called Retro Replay Store and left with two plastic bins containing video games valued at around $1,260.

He then left the store in a U-Haul westbound on William Street.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2677.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.