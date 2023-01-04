Carson City Sheriff’s Office looking for larceny suspect
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:34 AM PST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a possible larceny suspect.
They say on Dec. 10, a white male adult entered a shop called Retro Replay Store and left with two plastic bins containing video games valued at around $1,260.
He then left the store in a U-Haul westbound on William Street.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2677.
Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.