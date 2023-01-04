Accomplish your New Year’s resolutions with help from your doctor

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -With the start of the New Year comes lifestyle goals and resolutions, if you don’t know where to start, your doctor can help start you on a path. If you are stuck making those goals for 2023, take time to invest in what your mind and body need.

Whether you have resolutions involving fitness, eating better, or your mental health, sharing goals with a primary care doctor can guide you to achieve them.

Local Medical Director, Dr. Bayo Curry-Winchell shared you don’t have to wait for a specific month “get healthy” or to go to the doctor. She says taking the time now can help establish a good foundation for any goal you have,

“We can make sure your heart, your lungs, all of those things are in the best shape possible. Sometimes that involves giving blood work making sure that we identify things that you may not know are present. That’s why seeing your primary care doctor now can be so helpful for your care now and in the future,” Dr. BCW said.

Visiting your primary care is also a way people can establish accountability with health resolutions. By getting those preventative health screenings, you can tackle any concerns or your health for the future.

For more information to help keep motivated with your resolutions this new year, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.