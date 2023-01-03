Thousands without power after New Year’s Eve storm

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nearly 20,000 Nevadans are still without power after an intense snow storm hit western Nevada on New Year’s Eve.

“It’s getting too long to stay home anymore, everybody wants to but it’s just too cold,” said Lynn Baker, an NV Energy customer without power.

Baker and her husband have been without power at their Reno home since New Year’s Eve. As snow came down and temperatures dropped well below freezing, they tried to make do.

“Last night we found out it wasn’t enough and decided to head out this morning,” Baker said.

The couple arrived at the Peppermill Resort on Monday, grateful for a discounted room to shelter from the cold. Baker also needed to charge her portable oxygen tank

“He found a place to plug that right away,” she said.

The Bakers aren’t the only ones stuck, waiting in the cold over the holiday weekend. NV Energy said 71,000 Nevadans were without power at the height of the outage on December 31, 2022.

“Going back many, many years, I don’t think we’ve seen that type of damage from a storm like this,”

Jesse Murray, the NV Energy Vice President of Electric Delivery says they’ve restored power to two-thirds of those customers but about 20,000 are still waiting for the lights to come on.

“We now have crews from southern Nevada, eastern Nevada, Utah, Oregon and California that are all assisting,” Murray said.

Several counties have opened warming centers for those who are still without power. The Reno Sparks Convention Center is open until Tuesday in Washoe County.

“Recharge your devices, connect with family members, grab a hot cup of coffee and just wait out the time until your home has power again,” Mary Powell from the Red Cross of Northern Nevada said.

Murray says the goal is to have all outages restored by Tuesday, but for customers like Baker that can’t come soon enough.

“What if you have a brand new baby?” Baker said.

“That’s something,you don’t need, “we’re doing the best we can”, you need your baby to be safe.”

Warming Centers:

Washoe County --

Reno Sparks Convention Center

4590 South Virginia Street, Reno, NV

Douglas County --

Douglas County Community & Senior Center (Open 24 Hours)

1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville, NV

East Fork Fire Protection District Station 4 (Open until 8 a.m.)

1476 Albite Road, Wellington, NV

Harvey’s Lake Tahoe (Open 24 Hours)

18 Hwy 50, Stateline, NV

Carson City--

Carson City Multi-Purpose Athletic Center (Open until 8 p.m.)

1860 Russell Way, Carson , NV

Hotel discount codes:

The Peppermill Resort -- HSNO

The Row -- SNOW23

